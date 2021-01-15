What They're Saying

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Kansas City in the Divisional Round showdown at Arrowhead Stadium

Jan 15, 2021 at 09:28 AM
As the days wind down before the Browns' Divisional Round matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game.

Defensively, their front seven is tough. They fly around and make a lot of plays, and their back end does the same thing. I mean, they’re going to challenge you, so you you’ve got to be ready to go. And they’ve gotten better, likewise, just as the offense has, throughout the season. So, (Kevin) Stefanski’s done a heck of a job there. Chiefs coach Andy Reid
He’s matured on the field. I think he’s really fallen in love with this scheme and mastered it so he’s doing very well. It’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve been given a couple different things as a young quarterback, a couple different schemes to try to be the best at. That’s not easily for a lot of these quarterbacks. A lot of guys get lost in that and it looks like he’s really powered through it and done a nice job. Reid on Baker Mayfield

Andy Reid: You get to this time of the year, you're playing against the best

I mean obviously, it’s cool to get to play against him in such a big game, in the playoffs and stuff like that. Known him for a long time since I was a senior in high school and to be able to play on this stage is going to be special. I mean, he went to Oklahoma, I went to Texas Tech, so he got the better of me in college, so I’ll try to do my best to win in the NFL. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Mayfield
I’ve known Myles for a long time, being in high school and trust me he was the exact same size in high school as he is now, so I’m glad I didn’t play him then, but he’s a tremendous player, plays extremely hard and has a ton of talent. They have talent across that whole entire defense and so for us it’s about executing at a high level, getting the ball out of my hands kind of like I said and let guys make plays and we’re going to have to play our best football if we want to win a football game at the end of the day. Mahomes on Myles Garrett

Patrick Mahomes: I just love the game

They definitely are a building team. A very good team, very young team. Offense is tremendous, defense is good. I feel like we can’t take this opponent lightly. We’ve got to play this game just like any other game. Come out, play hard and just be the Chiefs. They’ve got a bunch of playmakers on both sides of the ball. We’ve just got to play ball. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill: No players really have weaknesses in the NFL

Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns, it’s definitely upped the ante a little bit, made it a little more personal. I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand that we are each other's enemies right now. I’ve got a lot of friends and a lot of family back in Cleveland telling me I’m the enemy. It’s definitely going to be fun going up against the Browns. It’s going to be an exciting game. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce: I've got a lot of friends and family in Cleveland telling me I'm the enemy

They run their whole offense with both of them. That’s where they’re really effective. You can’t get a beat on that. We’ve got to defend the scheme. Their run scheme to me, what makes it challenging, is the fact that Baker Mayfield, their misdirection runs are really him running boots and movement passes. That’s where your eyes have to be right, that’s where we’ve got to build the wall, track to hip, set the edge just like we talked about. They present a problem, no question Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Steve Spagnuolo: You're talking about an intelligent football player who loves it

First of all, Kareem is a beautiful kid. He has a beautiful spirit about himself, and I know that you guys really don’t get to see that side of him. He’s a fun-loving family guy and he’s one of those kids that you just can’t help but want great things to happen for him. But as far as a player, a beast. He runs hard, plays hard, knows how to maximize every opportunity. You can see that when he’s out on the field. He runs with an attitude and he runs with a determined mindset that he’s going to find a way to make it across the line. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Hunt

Eric Bieniemy: He runs with an attitude and a determined mindset

