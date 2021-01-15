Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

Conklin suffered his hamstring injury during the second quarter of last week's Wild Card win over the Steelers. He was replaced by veteran Kendall Lamm and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

"He has been a good player for us, and we will see how the next few hours go with all those guys," Stefanski said. "But obviously you want to go into the game with the full complement of your players and we will see how it shakes out."