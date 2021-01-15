Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

The Browns' roster is as deep as it's been in weeks, and Friday's injury report was yet another reflection of it.
Cleveland listed four players as questionable — T Jack Conklin (knee/hamstring), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring) and TE Stephen Carlson (groin) for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs.
Conklin, Goodson and Njoku were limited participants in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's. Carlson, who was added to the injury report Thursday, did not practice Friday.
Conklin suffered his hamstring injury during the second quarter of last week's Wild Card win over the Steelers. He was replaced by veteran Kendall Lamm and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.
"He has been a good player for us, and we will see how the next few hours go with all those guys," Stefanski said. "But obviously you want to go into the game with the full complement of your players and we will see how it shakes out."
Earlier in the week, Goodson, who returned last week from a two-game absence, said he expected to play, and Stefanski said he felt good about Goodson's self-assessment.
After Friday's activation of Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio, the Browns no longer have any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. At this point last week, Cleveland had eight players on it.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, listed LB Willie Gay and WR Sammy Watkins as out. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among three players listed as questionable.