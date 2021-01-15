Browns Mailbag: What's helping Baker Mayfield get the ball out so quickly?

It's the MIDDLE of January and we've got a Browns game Sunday to discuss.

How good does that feel?

We're tackling three of your questions on this feel-good Friday.

Baker Mayfield seemed to be successful with quick releases. Can we expect to see more of this Sunday? — Earl O., Roseville, California

You are very much correct in that assessment. According to NextGenStats, Mayfield got rid of the ball at an average of 2.34 seconds per dropback. Why is that significant? It's .25 seconds faster than he did in any previous game, and the result was a 21-of-34, 263-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception performance against one of the league's toughest pass defenses.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it wasn't by accident. That kind of approach was necessary behind an offensive line missing two starters for the majority of the game against a Steelers defense that gets after the quarterback better than any in the NFL. Even with Joel Bitonio back and the potential return of Jack Conklin, it will take on the same kind of importance Sunday in Kansas City.

"It is our job to construct a gameplan where the ball comes out on time," Stefanski said. "Sometimes that is a quick three-step timing play or sometimes it is a five-step timing play with the quarterback getting it out on his plant step or his first hitch. We're very mindful of making sure that he gets through his progressions on time because the rushers in this league and the rushers in the playoffs are typically really, really solid players.

"We are mindful of it this week as much as we were last week."

Kansas City doesn't quite get after the quarterback the way Pittsburgh does, but the Chiefs boast a solid defense that can make you pay if you're indecisive. They've got three Pro Bowlers on the unit, including two on the defensive line — DE Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. The Browns will have to execute their plan just as efficiently if they want to cause the same problems to the opposing defense.