News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski 'back to work' and couldn't be happier

Kevin Stefanski was understandably happy to be back in the Browns facility Thursday, and it only got better as the day progressed.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, Stefanski, who was sidelined by COVID-19 for the past 10 days, was able to run his team through a practice. On Sunday, he'll be back on the sidelines, of course, after watching last week's Wild Card victory over the Steelers from the comforts of his basement.

"Feels good to be back. Back to work," Stefanski said before Thursday's practice. "It will feel really good when I am out on the field with the players."

Stefanski never complained about the circumstances in which he found himself, but he didn't rejoice, either. Asked if he gained a new or different perspective from watching Sunday's game from his home, Stefanski said, "I don't think so. I'm looking forward to not doing it again."

"Those walls were closing in on me," Stefanski said. "I am enjoying this big building. Those fields, I can't wait to get out on them."

Stefanski is the latest Browns coach to return to action following the news of offensive line coach Bill Callahan's return Wednesday. Assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard and tight ends coach Drew Petzing were also unable to make the trip to Pittsburgh and have yet to return to the facility.

Just like the players, Cleveland's coaching staff has relied on the next man or woman up to make sure the team doesn't miss a beat.