Baker Mayfield vows to 'stick within the plan' to match Patrick Mahomes 

Baker Mayfield knows how tough it is to compete opposite of Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs quarterback is at his best.

Their first game together took place in 2016. Mayfield was in the midst of an electric junior season at Oklahoma. Mahomes was one of the top quarterback prospects in what became his final season at Texas Tech. The two studs went head-to-head under the lights on a clear October night at Jones AT&T Stadium, and the result was one of the wildest games in college football history.

The Sooners won 66-59. Mayfield threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, an OU record. Mahomes broke the FBS record with 819 total yards of offense and 734 passing yards, and the two sides combined for a mind-blowing 1,708 yards of offense, also an FBS record.

"We had to score every single drive in the second half to win that game," Mayfield said. "It was an unbelievable game and unbelievable atmosphere. Just the back and forth is something that I will not forget."

Mayfield got the best of Mahomes in 2016, but Mahomes captured slight revenge in 2018, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Browns in Mayfield's rookie season.

Now, Mayfield is looking to strike back. That won't be an easy task against Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and quarterback of the reigning Super Bowl champs, and he knows it.

"His arm strength is unbelievable," Mayfield said. "Just the different arm angles and things he is able to do – I know people talk about his no-look passes and all of that – but to be able to change his arm angle, you can see why he was such an incredible athlete in baseball and basketball, as well. He's just able to do things that a lot of quarterbacks can't do."