Baker Mayfield's mantra for persevering in inclement weather: 'Just take care of the ball'

Mayfield will likely have to play through another afternoon of tough weather Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium — the forecast currently has a high chance of precipitation, although the wind speeds are predicted to be down to a much calmer 9 miles per hour, according to The Weather Channel.

No matter the conditions, Mayfield knows what he must do best: protect the ball. He didn't have any turnovers in the last two gusty games, and the ball protection either helped the Browns preserve a lead or stay within striking distance of the opponent.

"I enjoy seeing how everyone handles it," he said. "Everybody has to deal with the same conditions, so if you can adapt and handle it the best way possible, then great. That's my mentality going into it week in and week out. Just take care of the ball."

That's no easy task, however, when nearly every pass is at risk of landing off target due to wind, rain or any of the other odd weather conditions the Browns have played with in their previous two games. A tight spiral — which relies on perfect footwork and arm positioning — is even more important to making an accurate pass, and any wobble on the ball might be the difference between a completion and an interception.

Mayfield said he's developed a better understanding of that philosophy over the last two games. He might need it again Sunday, too.

"I've learned that on some of these throws, you really have to put some mustard behind them," he said. "You have to try and judge the wind as best as possible."

Mayfield remembered one throw from his Week 10 performance as an example. He was looking to hit wide receiver Jarvis Landry on a deep third-and-4 pass, except the throw sailed over Landry's head. The spiral was good, but the ball was thrown with just a little too much juice and carried over Landry and, thankfully, all other defenders as the wind zipped it away.

"I tried to put some touch on it," Mayfield said, "but it just got caught in that jet stream and went right over his head."

Mayfield, though, still did enough to help the Browns win. Sure, it helps when an offense is aided by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, two Pro Bowl running backs who combined for 38 carries Sunday. An efficient run game always helps when the gameday weather is poor, but big throws will always be needed for a team to move down field. Mayfield knows he must deliver them no matter the conditions.

If the Browns have any more windy games ahead, Mayfield will be even more prepared to throw the football. No pass in the wind is easy, but Mayfield now has plenty of experience.