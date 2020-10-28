Baker Mayfield confident 'savvy group' of Browns WRs will answer the bell

Higgins and Peoples-Jones made their impacts in the second half. The Browns needed them to step up to compete with the Bengals' high-flying offense, which had scored points on each of its five drives since the start of the second quarter. But when the ball was thrown their way, they caught it. The duo combined for a perfect nine receptions on nine targets for 166 yards and a touchdown, which came from Peoples-Jones on the final offensive play of the game with 15 seconds left.

Each receiver made dazzling catches on that drive, which certainly gave Mayfield even more confidence that his group of receivers can still produce despite Beckham's absence.

"We believe we have a great team," Mayfield said. "That's why we're going to ask those guys to step in and have multiple guys fill that void. We trust those guys to make the one-on-one plays when they're there."

One of the biggest challenges the offense must face is the new looks that opposing defenses might give them without Beckham on the field. Some defenses might devote more of their game strategy to stopping the run, which was one of the Browns' biggest strengths in their four-game win streak earlier this season. It could be harder to find deep passes, too — safeties tended to gravitate toward Beckham's side of the field to limit deep-pass potential, but now defenses could be more balanced in their coverage.

"I think it is about just understanding the looks we are getting and going through our offense based on the looks and efficiently working through that," Mayfield said.

No matter how a defense approaches them, Mayfield is confident he'll connect with any of the receivers who will carry a heavier role to fill the gap from Beckham's injury. They already proved Sunday they can still be efficient. Now, they'll look to continue to grow through the rest of the season.