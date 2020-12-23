On the Offense

Presented by

Browns O-line doesn't seek praise but has full appreciation of those closest to it

The big men up front have been the foundation for the Browns’ dominance in both the run game and passing attack 

Dec 23, 2020 at 05:34 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns' 2020 offense has put itself in the company of one of the best units the franchise has ever assembled.

Cleveland's 152 rushing yards per game is the most by a Browns team since 1978. The team's 43 scrimmage touchdowns are already tied for sixth-most in franchise history, and the 368 total points this year are seventh-most by a Browns team.

Those numbers are a credit to the run game and passing attack, which have battered defenses over the course of the Browns 10-win season and recent 5-1 stretch.

But both of those units owe a large chunk of their success to a group that's easy to overlook on a winning football team: the offensive line.

No Browns position group arguably has been more consistent than the five big men up front. They've ascended into one of the top-ranked offensive lines in the NFL, and their ability to protect the pocket and steamroll through any defensive line has been the true backbone behind the Browns' offensive success.

"They are always on point when it comes to everything," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week. "They are always prepared. That is a group of guys up front I am really proud of."

Coaches and players have raved about the offensive line all season, and their play has always backed them up. Guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio have been ranked among the best linemen in football, according to Pro Football Focus, while tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin and center JC Tretter have marvelously managed their week-by-week assignments.

In pass protection, they've helped give quarterback Baker Mayfield a league-leading 2.7 seconds of time in the pocket. That's up from 2.3 seconds in the pocket last season, which ranked 27th in the league. The unit has allowed just one sack since Week 13, the fewest in the NFL.

In the run game, there's plenty of stats to show their worth. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the only running backs on the same team this season to have over 790 rushing yards. The Browns have rushed for 100 or more yards in all but two games this season, and the offensive line has made several highlight reel-worthy blocks that have led to chunk plays on the ground.

"I love those boys up front," Mayfield said. "It's unbelievable. We have a great group that is extremely focused."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 15

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Giants last week by the Browns photo team

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
1 / 56

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
2 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
3 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
4 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
5 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
6 / 56

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
7 / 56

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
8 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
9 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36), Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
10 / 56

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36), Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
11 / 56

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
12 / 56

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
13 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
14 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
15 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
16 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
17 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
18 / 56

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
19 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
MetLife Stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
20 / 56

MetLife Stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
21 / 56

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
22 / 56

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
23 / 56

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
24 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
25 / 56

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
26 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
27 / 56

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
28 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
29 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
30 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
31 / 56

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
32 / 56

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
33 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
34 / 56

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
35 / 56

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
36 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
37 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
38 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
39 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
40 / 56

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
41 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
42 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
43 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
44 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
45 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team runs out the tunnel before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
46 / 56

The team runs out the tunnel before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
47 / 56

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
48 / 56

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
49 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) and Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
50 / 56

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) and Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
51 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
52 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
53 / 56

Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
54 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
55 / 56

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
56 / 56

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The group has found success no matter who's on the field, too. All five starters have made heavy contributions, but the depth play of Kendall Lamm, Nick Harris and Chris Hubbard, who played in 11 games but was placed Tuesday on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee injury last week, has helped keep the group afloat.

Lamm, for instance, caught a touchdown pass in the Browns' Week 13 first-half scoring explosion against the Tennessee Titans. Before his injury, Hubbard had excelled as a substitute at right tackle and right guard. When he went down Sunday against the Giants, rookie Nick Harris filled in and provided the same level of superb protection against New York's ninth-ranked defense.

"For (Harris) to be able to step up and play a different position is tremendous," Mayfield said. "Hats off to him for mentally being ready and being able to come out there and play well."

The group's cornerstones, though, have been Bitonio and Tretter, the two longest tenured and most experienced players. Bitonio, who was voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl, has been the vocal leader and constant glue of an offense that has seen plenty of change since he was drafted in 2014. 

Tretter, meanwhile, is the group's biggest leader at the line of scrimmage. His ability to dissect a defense and work in accordance of Mayfield's cadence — the duo has made offside and encroachment penalties on the opposing defense a weekly occurrence — has been instrumental in keeping the offense on the same page.

"They lead that room," Mayfield said of both Bitonio and Tretter. "They are smart players. Having familiar faces is always great because you have that open line of communication and some things are just understood where you do not have to speak on it. They're very different but both good players."

The three other starters have all played some of their best football, too. Conklin has allowed just one sack this season and has a PFF grade of 83.1. Teller has risen to one of the best linemen in football — he's led PFF's individual player grades for almost the entire season. And Wills has made considerable strides in his transition from right tackle, where he played at all three seasons in Alabama before becoming the Browns' 2020 first-round pick, to left tackle. 

"I owe everything to those guys up front," said Chubb, who was also voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl. "Those guys are the ones who make it happen. It makes it possible for me to score any touchdown or break any long run because of the way they block so well. I'm extremely proud of them. A lot of credit has to go to them."

That group might be the biggest reason why the Browns are close to their first trip to the playoffs since 2002. The offense is playing at a pace the Browns haven't seen in decades, and their cohesion has only appeared to grow as they continue to stack wins toward what's already been their most successful season since 2007.

But the credit doesn't only belong to skill-position players. The men in the trenches need their credit, too.

"They're really playing for each other and playing for this team," Mayfield said. "I truly do appreciate every single one of them."

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: 'Playing with confidence is where I'm at my best'

Mayfield has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career
news

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt strengthen bond as both aim to keep Browns' rushing game among NFL's best

The two Browns backs have demolished defenses and developed a dynamic relationship
news

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt focused on their own game before going head-to-head with Derrick Henry

Browns RBs will go against the NFL's leading rusher Sunday in Nashville
news

Browns continue to roll with schedule changes, new obstacles in unique season

2020 has been all about flexibility for the Browns, and that was needed again Wednesday 
news

Baker Mayfield's mantra for persevering in inclement weather: 'Just take care of the ball'

Wind and rain have been major storylines in the Browns previous two games, but the Browns QB has learned how to fight through the conditions
news

Kevin Stefanski believes Baker Mayfield is 'ready to ascend' in 2nd half of season

Mayfield spent ample time digesting the pros and cons of his first eight games in 2020
news

Baker Mayfield confident 'savvy group' of Browns WRs will answer the bell

The Browns offense is ready to forge on without one of its top stars in Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Baker Mayfield plans to 'get back to the basics' to put Browns offense back on track

Mayfield is putting everything about last Sunday behind him, ready to rebound in Week 7
news

Browns gear up for a heavyweight matchup against Steelers talented core of defensive players

Cleveland is looking to extend its winning streak to 5 when it travels to Pittsburgh
news

The Browns' offense has thrived off unpredictability, continues to evolve

Cleveland is running one of the most efficient offenses in the league thanks to Kevin Stefanski's methodical game prep and play-calling
news

Baker Mayfield plans to treat Texas homecoming 'like any other game,' hopes to create more big moments from AT&T Stadium

The Browns might be on the road this week, but it won't feel like a road game for Mayfield

Advertising