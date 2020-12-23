Browns O-line doesn't seek praise but has full appreciation of those closest to it

The Browns' 2020 offense has put itself in the company of one of the best units the franchise has ever assembled.

Cleveland's 152 rushing yards per game is the most by a Browns team since 1978. The team's 43 scrimmage touchdowns are already tied for sixth-most in franchise history, and the 368 total points this year are seventh-most by a Browns team.

Those numbers are a credit to the run game and passing attack, which have battered defenses over the course of the Browns 10-win season and recent 5-1 stretch.

But both of those units owe a large chunk of their success to a group that's easy to overlook on a winning football team: the offensive line.

No Browns position group arguably has been more consistent than the five big men up front. They've ascended into one of the top-ranked offensive lines in the NFL, and their ability to protect the pocket and steamroll through any defensive line has been the true backbone behind the Browns' offensive success.

"They are always on point when it comes to everything," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week. "They are always prepared. That is a group of guys up front I am really proud of."

Coaches and players have raved about the offensive line all season, and their play has always backed them up. Guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio have been ranked among the best linemen in football, according to Pro Football Focus, while tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin and center JC Tretter have marvelously managed their week-by-week assignments.

In pass protection, they've helped give quarterback Baker Mayfield a league-leading 2.7 seconds of time in the pocket. That's up from 2.3 seconds in the pocket last season, which ranked 27th in the league. The unit has allowed just one sack since Week 13, the fewest in the NFL.

In the run game, there's plenty of stats to show their worth. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the only running backs on the same team this season to have over 790 rushing yards. The Browns have rushed for 100 or more yards in all but two games this season, and the offensive line has made several highlight reel-worthy blocks that have led to chunk plays on the ground.