News & Notes: Stefanski expects Sheldon Richardson to play vs. Jets

LBs Update

Phillips, a third-round pick out of LSU, started the Browns' season opener against the Ravens. He suffered a knee injury in the game and re-injured the knee a few games later, preventing him from playing much at all during the first half of the season. His snaps have steadily increased in recent weeks, and he took over the starting role at WILL for Sunday's game, logging 22 of a possible 54 snaps.

"He is a young player so never perfect, but he is a physical player and ran to the ball," Stefanski said. "Obviously, he needs to clean some things up. We will just work this week and work everybody in there and then make a decision towards the end of the week, but I really like that group in total. We play a lot of guys in that position. That is important, keeping people fresh."