3 Big Takeaways: Karl Joseph the latest Browns player to step up when opportunity arises

1. Karl Joseph the latest Browns player to step up when opportunity arises

Karl Joseph began the season as Cleveland's starting strong safety, and it's the position he holds as the Browns begin their preparations for a very important Week 16 matchup with the Jets.

In between, Joseph dealt with the adversity of a hamstring injury and eventual ceding of his first-team role to Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was acquired in a trade shortly before the start of the regular season.

Joseph, though, stayed focused and stayed prepared. Ever since Harrison went down with a shoulder injury, he's helped stabilize the back end of Cleveland's defense, which has been hit as hard by injuries as any position group on the team.

Sunday was a crowning moment for Joseph, who signed with the Browns in March after four years with the Raiders. He led the team in tackles, was at the center of a number of big plays and even made an impact on special teams.

"I thought I made some plays to help our team win. Hopefully, it is not my best game as a Brown," Joseph said. "My focus and goal is always to continue to get better every week and keep raising the bar for myself and for our team."

Performances like Joseph's are one of the main reasons why the Browns sit where they are today: 10-4 and in control of their postseason destiny. Injuries have hit Cleveland hard at nearly every position group, forcing the team to not only turn to their depth players at big moments in games, but also for extended stretches of time.

Having Joseph, a former first-round pick in his fifth NFL season, at the ready and available reflects on the improved depth Cleveland added in the offseason. No matter the position, the "next man up" has provided minimal dropoff and kept the Browns in the thick of the playoff race in the hotly competitive AFC.