Browns designate S Ronnie Harrison for return, sign G Michael Dunn to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have designated S Ronnie Harrison Jr. for return from injured reserve and signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.

Harrison appeared in nine games with six starts after joining the Browns via trade on Sept. 3. He recorded 31 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown. Harrison sustained a shoulder injury on the first play at Jacksonville (Nov. 29) was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1.

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad and has appeared in four games as a reserve. He was also member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.