Alex Van Pelt plans to 'stay true' to Kevin Stefanski's beliefs as offensive play-caller

When the Browns kick off their first playoff game in nearly two decades Sunday at Heinz Field, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt hopes he'll be able to keep head coach Kevin Stefanski on his living room couch.

Yes, that's one of Van Pelt's goals as he takes the play sheet and delivers calls to the Browns' offense for the first time this season. Those responsibilities have belonged to Stefanski all year, but he won't be on the sidelines Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Now, those decisions belong to Van Pelt. He won't be allowed to have any contact with Stefanski once the game begins, but he hopes his calls will still be in line with what Stefanski is thinking himself as he watches from the TV.

"My hope is there's not too many times where he's yelling at his TV going, 'What the heck are you doing?'" Van Pelt joked. "I have a good feel of Kevin and how he's calling out throughout the course of the season. I want to stay true to his beliefs."

Stefanski has had a backup plan for play-calling duties since the spring, and Van Pelt has always been an optimal fit for the role. Stefanski said in training camp he was deciding between himself and Van Pelt, and when he announced he would be calling the plays, he reiterated Van Pelt would still have a heavy role in play decisions.

When Stefanski has called plays, he's spoken with Van Pelt and his group of assistants to hone in on the best option. When he's mapped out play sequences and selected designs for the offense to implement each week, Van Pelt has been there in a virtual discussion with him.

So when Stefanski received news he'd be out Sunday, he didn't have to scramble to make plans. Van Pelt was up next for play-calling, and he's confident his offense is in good hands.