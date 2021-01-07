Browns 'very confident' in depth on defense as roster shuffling continues

Last week was indeed a game Woods can point to as an example for his confidence.

Even though the Steelers opted to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a 17-year veteran, they still played all of their top receivers and running backs, and the Browns defense held them to 22 points. Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr., who has primarily been used on special teams, played a season-high 63 snaps and snagged an interception. Robert Jackson, who played just six snaps before Week 17, was slotted as a starter as a result of the absences in the secondary.

This week, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble, could see an increase in snaps with Vernon sidelined. Stewart and Jackson could all see similar workloads as last week, too, depending on which players are able to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Goodson will be back in the lineup as well.

"All those guys are very capable," Woods said. "We have the ability to have a few different combinations with the guys we will have this week at this point … To get B.J. back, he's been a leader, really the quarterback of our defense. We'll fit him in on maybe more of a rotational basis, but it's definitely good to get back a player that's played well for us."