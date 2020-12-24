Browns D 'moving in the right direction' after no TDs allowed in Week 15

Yes, the Browns defense has dealt with difficult results on a few occasions this season, but they've proven multiple times that they're able to bounce back.

After surrendering 381 yards and 38 points in Week 1, they shut down the Bengals run game and only allowed 68 rushing yards for a win in Week 2. In Week 4 at Dallas, the Browns allowed a season-high 566 total yards. Then, they followed a much cleaner performance against the Colts that included two massive turnovers, a safety and another terrific output of 68 rushing yards allowed.

The defense has mastered being able to move on from any result and focus on the next week. That approach, of course, has been preached from coach Kevin Stefanski all season, and the defense has embraced the message.

"You just work. You work every single day," LB B.J. Goodson said. "You try to get better at your craft. You try to get better at something. It does not matter what it is. If it is your extra work that you are doing, watching film or picking up on something, just finding something in a way to get better on this stretch is very, very important. You just have to keep getting better. You can't be content with anything."

The defense has found new ways to bounce back and help the Browns win all season.

The first half of the year was defined by takeaways, which the defense accumulated at a torrid pace — they had 14 of them by their Week 9 bye week and were among the league leaders. They've forced six in the second half and have still contributed heavily to the Browns' +6 turnover differential, which is tied for sixth in the league.