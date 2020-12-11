Browns D has 'come a long way' since Week 1, ready to show improvements vs. Ravens

Joe Woods didn't like much of anything when he looked back at the Browns' last meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.

The setting was Week 1 in Baltimore, and the scene was the first of what would become a new normal for the Browns in 2020: no fans, pumped in crowd noise and a much different feeling for a season-opening football game.

"It felt like, 'Were we really playing?'" Woods said Friday. "I just remember walking onto the field with no one in the stands."

Those odd feelings turned to frustration throughout the afternoon. The Browns allowed 38 points to the Ravens, fell to 0-1 and a myriad of problems were exposed from the defense. An inability to stop the run or the pass yielded 381 total yards from Baltimore and presented Woods with ample work toward making the defense more complete.

"I felt early on that we just did not perform well," Woods said. "I didn't feel like I had a great game calling it. Just looking back at it, you can see the areas that we did well and you can see the areas that we can clean up."

The Browns, though, believe they're in much better shape to stop the Ravens on a primetime stage Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The defense has shown considerable strides for improvement in the second half of the season, and the Ravens have run into some offensive struggles of their own.

Cleveland wants to capitalize on its recent success and extend its winning streak to five games. That will be a much tougher task if the defense can't bring the same form from the last month.

"We have come a long way just in terms of figuring out what we do well," Woods said. "I really love this defense and this team because I feel like we fight every week and I feel like we are getting different contributors every week."