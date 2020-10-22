Browns even more hungry for turnovers after falling short in Pittsburgh

Burrow needed to throw a staggering 61 times, and he connected on 37 of them for three touchdowns and … no interceptions. The Browns defense, however, was digging into its depth after injuries to CBs Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson and LB Mack Wilson. Johnson and Wilson will both be on the field Sunday in their usual roles.

Add in the return of S Ronnie Harrison Jr. — who played sparingly in his first four games in Cleveland as he acclimated to the defense following a trade from Jacksonville but made a pick-6 when he was given a bigger workload in Week 5 — and the Browns defense appears to be in much better shape than in Week 2.

Opportunities for turnovers will be available. The Browns just have to be quick to capitalize on them.

"If a quarterback throws the ball 60 times, that sounds like at least two or three interceptions to me," Wilson said. "We just have to do a great job of making sure everybody is locked in and playing within the game plan and attack the ball."

If the Browns successfully do that, then everyone benefits, including the offense. Cleveland ranks third in the league with 52 points scored off turnovers and always seems to capitalize when the defense comes through with a takeaway. Turnovers, of course, usually mean great field position for the offense and can often bring an opposing defense back on the field before they have a chance to fully catch their breath from the last drive.

In Weeks 2-5, the Browns created two or more turnovers in each game. Those plays certainly were a factor in the Browns being able to score at least 32 points each game and find efficiency in their offense.

"We either want to score with (the ball)," Woods said, "or we want to give it back to our offense and set them up."

No matter what happens after one is made, turnovers are always good. The Browns saw early how much they can go toward swinging momentum and sustaining leads against opponents, and the defense quickly proved how hungry it is to snatch the ball from an opponent.

Now, after a week of no takeaways, the appetite for the defense is even bigger.