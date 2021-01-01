Browns D confident in depth as roster shuffle hits key positions

It started Saturday, when the team announced that Phillips and linebacker B.J. Goodson were going to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and were unable to play Week 16 against the Jets.

Then, the Browns lost 23-16 and missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. The defense allowed three touchdowns, all through the air, and struggled to prevent the Jets from making big plays. Goodson, who has carried the earpiece connected to Woods in his helmet and has relayed plays to the defense all season, was not with them, but Woods said his players were prepared to play without him. The execution needed to be better.

"It's disappointing," Woods said. "Obviously, I'm not going to make excuses for failure to execute, but I showed those plays to the defense and it is just fundamentally we have to be better. That's on the players, that's on me as the coordinator, and on the coaches getting the technique right. Very simple mistakes that we can easily correct."

Those corrections will have to be made before Sunday's regular season finale against the Steelers, who scored 38 points against the Browns in Week 6. The Steelers will have different personnel in at least two key positions, though — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and center Maurkice Pouncey are expected to sit out as Pittsburgh rests its top veterans for the playoffs

But the Browns defense still will be going full throttle. The roster fluctuations certainly aren't ideal, but Woods believes his defense will still be just as prepared, no matter who is able to play.

"I just try to steer them in a direction of just playing to the best football they can at their position," he said.