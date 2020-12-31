Browns 'adapt and adjust,' only focused on what can be controlled

Browns players and coaches have uttered a similar phrase throughout a week full of unexpected news, schedule changes and uncertainty.

"Control what we can control."

It's the expected response from a Browns team that has rolled with the non-stop flow of punches 2020 has brought them and, well, the entire NFL. But this week, that phrase carries even more significance.

By the end of Wednesday, the Browns had nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Practice was delayed until 4:30 p.m. as the team identified any close contacts for two positive cases.

The Browns couldn't control their schedule while that happened.

Throughout the week, news trickled in from Pittsburgh about which key Steelers players would — or, rather, wouldn't — start in Week 17 as the Steelers rest up for the playoffs. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be swapped with Mason Rudolph. Defensive linemen T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey reportedly won't, either. Other players could be ruled out, too, but the Browns won't know for sure until Sunday.

Those substitutions might make the Browns' path to a win seem a bit easier, but they can't control who will be on the field.

They can only control how well their own players are prepared.