Browns Live: In-Season

Presented by

Watch now: The Week 17 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 30, 2020 at 06:13 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' disappointing loss to the Jets Giants and explain how they can bounce back in a HUGE game against the Steelers in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 23-16 loss to the Jets and breaking down the challenges presented by the Steelers. Veteran OL Joel Bitonio, who is headed to another Pro Bowl, goes under the Player Spotlight, and the best mic'd up moments from the second half of the season are featured. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

