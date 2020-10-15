A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.!

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Pittsburgh Steelers and detail how the Browns can pick up their fifth straight win in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew look back at the win over the Colts before diving into how the Browns match up with the 4-0 Steelers. Rashard Higgins, who scored his first touchdown of the season and delivered a big block in Sunday's win, goes under the Player Spotlight, and Denzel Ward takes us on the field against Indianapolis. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down Higgins' touchdown and Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s pick-six and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.