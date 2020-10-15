Browns Live: In-Season

Presented by

A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.!

Oct 15, 2020 at 09:52 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Pittsburgh Steelers and detail how the Browns can pick up their fifth straight win in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew look back at the win over the Colts before diving into how the Browns match up with the 4-0 Steelers. Rashard Higgins, who scored his first touchdown of the season and delivered a big block in Sunday's win, goes under the Player Spotlight, and Denzel Ward takes us on the field against Indianapolis. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down Higgins' touchdown and Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s pick-six and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

"Browns Live" will air every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. throughout the 2020 season. Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

Related Content

news

Watch now: "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts
news

Watch now: A brand new episode of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys
news

Watch now: A brand new episode of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more provide analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team
news

Watch now: A brand new episode of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Analysis, interviews and insight from Cleveland's big win over Cincinnati

Advertising