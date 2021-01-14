"Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' triumphant Wild Card win in Pittsburgh and dive into what it will take to do the same Sunday against the Chiefs in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 48-37 win over the Steelers and breaking down the challenges presented by the Chiefs. CB M.J. Stewart, who intercepted his second pass in as many weeks, goes under the Player Spotlight, and Kareem Hunt takes fans on the field in Pittsburgh. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

Reminder: Make sure to tune in to a special, one-hour "Browns Live: Playoff Special" on Saturday at 1 p.m.