A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Las Vegas Raiders and explain how the Browns can head into the bye week at 6-2 in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew look back at Sunday's big win over the Bengals before diving into how the Browns can beat the Raiders before heading into a much-needed bye. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught the first three passes of his career Sunday and was on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown, goes under the Player Spotlight, and rookie TE Harrison Bryant takes us on the field in Cincinnati. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.