Browns Live: In-Season

Presented by

A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday Night Football

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:17 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Browns-Live-Season

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' heartbreaking loss to the Ravens and explain how they can bounce back Sunday night against the Giants in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 47-42 loss to the Ravens and breaking down the challenges presented by the New York Giants. DE Olivier Vernon, who collected two more sacks Monday, goes under the Player Spotlight, and RB Nick Chubb, who scored twice Monday and leads the team with nine rushing TDs, takes fans on the field for the Ravens game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

