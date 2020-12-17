A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' heartbreaking loss to the Ravens and explain how they can bounce back Sunday night against the Giants in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 47-42 loss to the Ravens and breaking down the challenges presented by the New York Giants. DE Olivier Vernon, who collected two more sacks Monday, goes under the Player Spotlight, and RB Nick Chubb, who scored twice Monday and leads the team with nine rushing TDs, takes fans on the field for the Ravens game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.