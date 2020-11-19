Browns Live: In-Season

Presented by

Watch now: Week 11 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Eagles

Nov 19, 2020 at 10:25 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' big win over the Texans and look ahead to how the team can do it again Sunday against the Eagles in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 10-7 win over the Texans and breaking down the challenges presented by Sunday's opponent, Philadelphia. RB Kareem Hunt goes under the Player Spotlight, and DT Sheldon Richardson takes fans on the field for the Texans game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

"Browns Live" will air every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. throughout the 2020 season. Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

