Watch the Week 16 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' workmanlike win over the Giants and explain how they can do it again Sunday in the same place against the Jets in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 20-6 win over the Giants and breaking down the challenges presented by the Jets. Rookie OL Nick Harris, who filled in nicely for an injured Chris Hubbard, goes under the Player Spotlight, and RB Kareem Hunt takes fans on the field for the Giants game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.