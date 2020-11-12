A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Houston Texans and explain how the Browns can come out strong from their bye week in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions about the team's performance through the first half of the season. Rookie T Jedrick Wills Jr., who has been nothing short of impressive while protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side, goes under the Player Spotlight, and the best mic'd up moments from the first half of the year are featured throughout the show. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.