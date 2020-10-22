A brand new edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski set to air TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Cincinnati Bengals and explain how the Browns can bounce back from a rough game in Pittsburgh in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew look back at the loss to the Steelers before diving into how the Browns can sweep the Bengals for the second time in three years. S Sheldrick Redwine, who nabbed his first interception of the season in the Browns' Week 5 win over the Colts, goes under the Player Spotlight, and WR Rashard Higgins takes us on the field in Pittsburgh. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.