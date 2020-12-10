A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' huge win over the Titans and explain how they can do it all over again Monday night against the Ravens in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 41-35 win over the Titans and breaking down the challenges presented by Baltimore. T Kendall Lamm, who stunned the Titans with his second-quarter touchdown catch, goes under the Player Spotlight, and DE Myles Garrett, who was named the team's Man of the Year on Thursday, takes fans on the field for the Titans game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.