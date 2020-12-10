DE Myles Garrett named Cleveland Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year

The No. 1 overall selection by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has played in 47 career games with 45 starts, amassing 134 tackles (99 solo), 41.0 sacks (274.0 yards), four passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He reached his first Pro Bowl following the 2018 season, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors. Garrett was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2017.

Garrett is one of only five NFL players to record at least 41.0 sacks since he entered the league in 2017. His 10 career forced fumbles rank tied for the most by a Brown since 2000.

Despite missing two games this season, Garrett is currently tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks, becoming the first Browns player to post at least 10 sacks in three consecutive seasons since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. The Texas A&M product posted at least one sack in a franchise-record six consecutive games during Weeks 2-7, including multiple sacks in three of those contests. The Browns are 7-1 this year in games where Garrett has registered at least a half-sack, and each of his four forced fumbles (tied for second NFL) occurred on strip-sacks that led to Browns scores in victories.

Garrett has consistently proven to be a leader for his Browns teammates on and off the field, including in his role as a member of the team's social justice committee. He has also made a concerted effort this year to be more of a vocal leader and continues to serve as a reliable example to all Browns players, as well as the community in general.

In 2019, Garrett was named the active player captain for Waterboys, which focuses on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa. As captain, he directs a team of active NFL players who are committed to using their platform to engage fans and help address the clean water crisis. Early in 2020, Garrett made a two-week trip to Tanzania to help install wells and experience the impact first hand. Since its launch, Waterboys has funded 83 wells, serving more than 350,000 people. Approximately 844 million people – more than twice the population of the United States – do not have basic water access across the world.

This past offseason, Garrett personally reached out to victims of police brutality and their families while also raising awareness for additional significant social justice issues, including the digital divide. He covered funeral costs for David McAtee of Louisville, Ky., this summer, and paid tribute to John Saunders on his helmet decal during games.

Additionally, Garrett teamed up with Cleveland Hope Exchange and local businesses to provide more than 24,000 pounds of food and additional resources to those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.

Throughout his career, Garrett has been engaged in Browns Give Back's dedication to education, youth football and volunteering efforts through the First and Ten movement. Last year, he led a Browns First and Ten Tuesday visit at Akron Ellet High School, breaking ground on the ninth multi-sport playing field installed as part of the Browns' and Haslams' support of education and youth football. Garrett is also highly supportive of his teammates' community initiatives off of the field by participating in and contributing to their events, including several hosted by fellow Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

For the third year in a row, all 32 of the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing on CBS the week of Super Bowl LV.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice, while the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his selection. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

"Nationwide is proud to recognize an impressive class of Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees," said Nationwide's Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Jones. "We have long known that NFL players care about the communities where they live and play, but these 32 men have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to advocate for personal causes and inspire action to support them. Nationwide is honored to play a part in sharing their stories and supporting the tremendous work of these community champions."

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's sixth annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote for Garrett on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallengeGarrett. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most from Dec. 10-Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their identified charity, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee, and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

The Man of the Year award has been given annually since 1970.