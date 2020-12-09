News & Notes

News & Notes: Browns working contingency plans with Wyatt Teller sidelined

Cleveland’s starting right guard was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:44 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns are remaining hopeful G Wyatt Teller will be available for Monday's game against the Ravens while preparing as if he won't.

The Browns began their on-field preparations for the Ravens on Wednesday without Teller, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The team will practice three more times before it squares off against its division rival under the national spotlight at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"We have contingency plans and we have a depth chart so we will work some other guys in there and then make a determination later in the week if Wyatt is able to play in the game," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "But until then, we will work some other guys in at that spot."

Veteran Chris Hubbard, who filled in for Teller earlier in the season when Teller was sidelined with a calf injury, would be the next man up if Teller is unavailable, Stefanski said.

"We have been without him at times this season and Hub went in there and did a nice job," Stefanski said. "We will see how it plays out, but obviously, Wyatt is a good player and looking forward to getting him back out there when he is ready." 

Teller is the only Browns player currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ward Update

Denzel Ward didn't practice Wednesday, and Stefanski said he didn't have an update on the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ward has missed the past two games because of a calf injury. Kevin Johnson has started in his place.

"Still working through it and they will update me daily," Stefanski said.

Bright Lights, Same Mindset

Stefanski was predictably unfazed by the news Cleveland's Week 15 matchup against the Giants had been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

"My mind does not really go there," Stefanski said. "They tell me where we are playing, when we are playing and who we are playing." 

The Browns' next two games will be played in front of national audiences, starting with Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

"The second game of the year was in primetime, under the lights, still a 60-minute game," Stefanski said, referencing the Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Bengals. "I think the guys understand we have a big game coming up, really good opponent, well-coached. We have plenty to concern ourselves with and really the time of the game is not a concern."

Who Loves Football?

Kareem Hunt saved a touchdown Sunday when he chased down Tennessee's Kenny Vaccaro, who recovered a Baker Mayfield fumble and had plenty of green grass ahead of him as he eyed the end zone.

"I was not going to stop until I did," Hunt said. "I did not really know what happened, but I do not like to see a defender running with the ball the other way up. I practice that in practice and everything. Even if the defense gets a turnover in practice I might be on the sideline and I come chasing after you, even if I am not in the play."

By tackling Vaccaro at the 13-yard line, Hunt delayed the Titans from making it a one-score game. The Titans ultimately ran five plays and didn't score until a fourth-down touchdown pass with 33 seconds to play.

Stefanski praised Hunt in the locker room after the game, saying "Kareem Hunt loves football."

"You just talk about anytime the offense turns the ball over, you find out who loves ball – who is going to go get the defender on the ground? Kareem was not going to let him score," Stefanski said. "Donovan Peoples-Jones was flying on the other side and Andy Janovich. That is just what we have always called it. I referenced that to the players before. Proud of Kareem and how we responded there."

