News & Notes: Browns working contingency plans with Wyatt Teller sidelined

The Browns are remaining hopeful G Wyatt Teller will be available for Monday's game against the Ravens while preparing as if he won't.

The Browns began their on-field preparations for the Ravens on Wednesday without Teller, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The team will practice three more times before it squares off against its division rival under the national spotlight at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"We have contingency plans and we have a depth chart so we will work some other guys in there and then make a determination later in the week if Wyatt is able to play in the game," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "But until then, we will work some other guys in at that spot."

Veteran Chris Hubbard, who filled in for Teller earlier in the season when Teller was sidelined with a calf injury, would be the next man up if Teller is unavailable, Stefanski said.

"We have been without him at times this season and Hub went in there and did a nice job," Stefanski said. "We will see how it plays out, but obviously, Wyatt is a good player and looking forward to getting him back out there when he is ready."

Teller is the only Browns player currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ward Update

Denzel Ward didn't practice Wednesday, and Stefanski said he didn't have an update on the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ward has missed the past two games because of a calf injury. Kevin Johnson has started in his place.