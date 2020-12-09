Baker Mayfield wins NFL's Air Player of the Week

Cleveland's signal-caller threw for 334 yards and 4 TDs vs. Tennessee

Dec 09, 2020 at 03:55 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Baker Mayfield on Wednesday was named the NFL's Air Player of the Week after winning the fan vote by a wide margin.

Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns in the Browns' 41-35 win over the Titans. His quarterback rating of 147 was the second-best mark of his career.

Related Links

Mayfield beat out Detroit's Matthew Stafford and Las Vegas' Derek Carr for the weekly honor.

Mayfield became just the second player in team history to throw four touchdown passes in the first half of a game. The other was Hall of Famer Otto Graham, who did it all the way back in Dec. 1951. Mayfield also passed Graham for most touchdown passes by a Browns player in his first three seasons (70).

On the season, Mayfield is completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception in his last 156 throws, a stretch that dates back to the first quarter of the Browns' Week 7 win over the Bengals.

Related Content

news

Nick Chubb praised as 'ultimate team player,' honored by teammates' selection for Ed Block Courage Award

Chubb has been praised all season for his hard work ethic and success on the field. Now, he has an award to show for it
news

News & Notes: Browns working contingency plans with Wyatt Teller sidelined

Cleveland's starting right guard was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns LBs and safeties vs. Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Limiting Andrews will slow the Ravens passing attack
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on Dec. 14, 2020

Advertising