Nick Chubb praised as 'ultimate team player,' honored by teammates' selection for Ed Block Courage Award

Nick Chubb has always carried all the traits of a perfect teammate.

He's always been a hard worker in practice and never takes any short cuts when it comes to his game preparation. He's always been one of the most reliable guys on the field and has made immense contributions in several Browns wins this season. He's mostly quiet, too, and chooses to let his dominance on game days speak for who he is.

All of those traits are why the Browns have warmly embraced Chubb since he was drafted in 2018. Now, they've given him a prestigious award to show for it.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Chubb was selected by his teammates as the team's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

"It definitely means a lot for me," Chubb said. "The team sees the work that I put in and see how I work every day. I'm glad they appreciated me and selected me for the award."