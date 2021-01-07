Browns Live: In-Season

Presented by

Watch Now: The Wild Card PLAYOFF edition of "Browns Live"

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for its playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 07, 2021 at 10:07 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Watch Joe Thomas, Nathan Zegura and more preview every aspect of Sunday's Wild Card playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Thomas and Zegura discuss what the Browns need to do to defeat the Steelers for a second straight week and advance to the next round of the playoffs. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta joins the show, and WR Jarvis Landry takes viewers onto the field for the momentous afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Thomas and Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.

Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

Related Content

news

Watch now: The Week 17 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Watch Now: Week 16 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the New York Jets
news

Watch now: Week 15 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday Night Football
news

Watch now: A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Monday Night Football
news

Watch now: A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Titans
news

Watch now: A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Jaguars
news

Watch now: Week 11 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Eagles
news

Watch Now: A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Texans
news

Watch Now: A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Raiders
news

Watch Now: A brand new edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati
news

Watch Now: A brand new edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more!

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising