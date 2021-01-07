Watch Now: The Wild Card PLAYOFF edition of "Browns Live"

Watch Joe Thomas, Nathan Zegura and more preview every aspect of Sunday's Wild Card playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in tonight's edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Thomas and Zegura discuss what the Browns need to do to defeat the Steelers for a second straight week and advance to the next round of the playoffs. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta joins the show, and WR Jarvis Landry takes viewers onto the field for the momentous afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Thomas and Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.