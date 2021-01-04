A special PLAYOFF edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and much more break down the Browns' playoff-clinching win over the Steelers and preview every aspect of this weekend's rematch in a special PLAYOFF edition of "Browns Live."
The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms. "Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages.
In this special hourlong episode, Zegura will field fan questions and comments throughout the broadcast while interviewing a number of guests, including Stefanski, Joe Thomas, NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and a Browns player.
"Browns Live" will also air in its usual 6:30 p.m. time slot Thursday.
Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.