Cup of Joe: Opportunities don't get much better than this

"Hey, we're a different team than last time we played the Steelers and this is an exciting opportunity to prove to the Steelers that we're a different team. You should be giddy with excitement to prove to the Steelers that you are a different team and that team that lost last time doesn't exist anymore, especially when you might see this team again next week in the playoffs, or at some point in the playoffs. This is your opportunity to jump on top of them and maybe get them thinking in their head, 'I don't know if we want to see them again in the playoffs. I don't know if we can beat this team. They're that good.'"

We've talked about it, really, for the last two weeks for the Browns — this current week that we are in, this is the most important game the Browns have ever played in since the franchise came back in 1999. It was the same thing against the Jets and now it's the same thing this week. Even the team that made the playoffs in 2002 didn't really have a shot to make much of a run after sneaking in with a 9-7 record.

But these Browns, if they get in the playoffs, they have a legitimate shot to be legitimate contenders. There's nobody in the AFC that you say the Browns don't have a chance against. I mean, even the No. 1 seed Chiefs are beating people by two points. So for Browns players and for fans, you get into the dance, you have a serious, legitimate chance, as good as anybody else in the AFC.