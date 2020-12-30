News & Notes: Wyatt Teller set to return to practice

The Browns' offensive line is one step closer to returning to full strength for the first time since Week 14.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday right guard Wyatt Teller, who had been out since suffering an ankle injury Dec. 14 against the Ravens, will return to practice. Teller had become one of the best right guards in the league before his injury and has been an integral player in the Browns' offensive success in 2020.

"Wyatt is a good player," Stefanski said Monday. "I understand that and everybody knows that. Again, we trust the guys who are in there. We have high expectations for our offense for our run game and pass game really regardless who is in there."

Teller has spent most of the season as one of the highest graded linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, and has helped solidify the Browns' offensive line as one of the best units in the league. He's shown tremendous improvement in his third NFL season and has drawn praise from coaches and players all year for opening holes in the run game, which has been ranked within the top 5 in the NFL for most of season, and the pass game, which has benefitted from a surge from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second half of the season.

The biggest indication of Teller's importance, however, shows in the stats in games he's missed. The Browns have averaged just 81.8 rushing yards in five games without Teller, and all three of the sub-100 games have come when Teller wasn't active.