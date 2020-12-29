3 Big Takeaways: Browns' mindset doesn't change, no matter who plays for Steelers

1. Browns' mindset doesn't change, no matter who plays for Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday announced veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger wouldn't play Sunday. Pittsburgh, which will start Mason Rudolph in Roethlisberger's place, clinched the AFC North with its win Sunday, didn't have a true bye week all season and can't move much one way or the other in its seeding heading into the playoffs.

Tuesday's announcement likely didn't come as too much of a surprise to Kevin Stefanski or Browns players, and it certainly doesn't change a thing with how the Browns approach Sunday's win-and-in game against their AFC North rivals.

Stefanski set the tone with his comments Monday, fresh off Sunday's disappointing loss to the Jets.

"The challenge is playing a really good Pittsburgh Steelers team," Stefanski said. "They are well-coached. They have a bunch of good players. I have a ton of respect for how they play. We have to have a great week of preparation. That is the challenge for us is a really good team."

The Browns, of course, know this firsthand. One of their worst losses of the 2020 season came Week 6 at the hands of the Steelers, who dominated from the start and never let the Browns mount a comeback in a 38-6 rout at Heinz Field.

Six points, in almost all circumstances across the NFL, won't cut it, and Roethlisberger doesn't play defense. Even if the Steelers rest a few more of their key players — something Tomlin couldn't commit to this early in the week — the Browns will need to play the kind of football they've played through most of the second half of the season to clinch their first trip to the postseason since 2002.

Even before the news dropped Tuesday, the Browns were more than aware of what would be required of them Sunday before even thinking about who would be on the field for Pittsburgh.