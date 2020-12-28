Browns 'have to own' loss to Jets before shifting full focus to Steelers

Why fix what isn't broken?

Shortly after their disappointing loss to the Jets, the Browns learned they still had control of their own playoff destiny. A win over Pittsburgh on Sunday sends Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Simple as that.

The stakes are as big as the Browns have faced in years, but there were no indications Monday the Browns would treat their upcoming week of preparations any differently than the previous 15. Considering it's yet to lose back-to-back games all year, Cleveland is sticking with what got it to this point of the season, heading into Week 17 with a chance to keep playing football in the weeks thereafter.

That meant Monday, just like it's been all season, was all about what went right and wrong the previous day and how the Browns can grow and be better the following Sunday.

"The guys coming off of a loss have made sure that they learned from it this season, and that is where our coaches have to do a really good job of identifying things that we have to get better at. We have to make our corrections and then we are going to move on," Stefanski said. "We are going to make sure that we are putting all of the focus on the work we put in. That is just how we do things around here.