Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
— WRs Ja'Marcus Bradley and Marvin Hall were summoned for the extensive playing time in the wake of four Browns WRs landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bradley played 77 of a possible 81 snaps while Hall played 74. The Browns' third WR, Derrick Willies, played three snaps.
— The Browns used their TEs at a relatively high level, as Harrison Bryant played 67 snaps, Austin Hooper played 59 and David Njoku was on the field for 31.
— Nick Chubb was on the field for 48 snaps, one of his highest totals of the year. Kareem Hunt played 35.
— RG Nick Harris played every snap in his first career start.
— DE Olivier Vernon was among the four Browns defensive players who played all 69 snaps. DT Sheldon Richardson played all but six snaps.
— With B.J. Goodson sidelined, Malcolm Smith played all but two snaps. Sione Takitaki played the next most (50) and Mack Wilson was on the field for 32.
— Myles Garrett played 58 snaps.
— The Browns did not have any WRs play any special teams snaps.
Click the link below for a full breakdown.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets