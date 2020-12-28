Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

Cleveland had a number of new faces in new places Sunday

Dec 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

— WRs Ja'Marcus Bradley and Marvin Hall were summoned for the extensive playing time in the wake of four Browns WRs landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bradley played 77 of a possible 81 snaps while Hall played 74. The Browns' third WR, Derrick Willies, played three snaps.

— The Browns used their TEs at a relatively high level, as Harrison Bryant played 67 snaps, Austin Hooper played 59 and David Njoku was on the field for 31.

Nick Chubb was on the field for 48 snaps, one of his highest totals of the year. Kareem Hunt played 35.

— RG Nick Harris played every snap in his first career start.

— DE Olivier Vernon was among the four Browns defensive players who played all 69 snaps. DT Sheldon Richardson played all but six snaps.

— With B.J. Goodson sidelined, Malcolm Smith played all but two snaps. Sione Takitaki played the next most (50) and Mack Wilson was on the field for 32.

Myles Garrett played 58 snaps.

— The Browns did not have any WRs play any special teams snaps.

Photos: Week 16 - Browns at Jets Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
1 / 45

Matt Starkey
2 / 45

Matt Starkey
3 / 45

Matt Starkey
4 / 45

Matt Starkey
5 / 45

Matt Starkey
6 / 45

Matt Starkey
7 / 45

Matt Starkey
8 / 45

Matt Starkey
9 / 45

Matt Starkey
10 / 45

Matt Starkey
11 / 45

Matt Starkey
12 / 45

Matt Starkey
13 / 45

Matt Starkey
14 / 45

Matt Starkey
15 / 45

Matt Starkey
16 / 45

Matt Starkey
17 / 45

Matt Starkey
18 / 45

Matt Starkey
19 / 45

Matt Starkey
20 / 45

Matt Starkey
21 / 45

Matt Starkey
122720-MS2_7292
22 / 45
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
23 / 45

Matt Starkey
24 / 45

Matt Starkey
25 / 45

Matt Starkey
26 / 45

Matt Starkey
27 / 45

Matt Starkey
28 / 45

Matt Starkey
29 / 45

Matt Starkey
30 / 45

Matt Starkey
31 / 45

Matt Starkey
32 / 45

Matt Starkey
33 / 45

Matt Starkey
34 / 45

Matt Starkey
35 / 45

Matt Starkey
36 / 45

Matt Starkey
37 / 45

Matt Starkey
38 / 45

Matt Starkey
39 / 45

Matt Starkey
40 / 45

Matt Starkey
41 / 45

Matt Starkey
42 / 45

Matt Starkey
43 / 45

Matt Starkey
44 / 45

Matt Starkey
45 / 45

Matt Starkey

