News & Notes: Browns could get some players back by Thursday

The Browns could get a boost to their roster by Thursday with the potential return of a number of players.

Cleveland currently has six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — LB B.J. Goodson, LB Jacob Phillips, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. The players who were deemed high-risk close contacts and continue to test negative can be cleared to return Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

That'd be just in time for the team's second of three practices as it prepares for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, a game that will determine whether or not the Browns can return to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

Though Stefanski and Browns players were adamant the missing players weren't the reason why the team suffered a setback Sunday against the Jets, their absences definitely threw a last-minute wrench into the final 24 hours before the game.