Browns sign WR Alexander Hollins

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Alexander Hollins to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Additionally, the team has signed G Cordel Iwuagwu to its practice squad.

Hollins is 6-0, 166 pounds and in his first NFL season out of Eastern Illinois. Hollins entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019 and spent Weeks 2-12 on the club's practice squad, before playing in the final five games (one start) last season. He posted two receptions, both for first downs, and 46 receiving yards on the year. This season, Hollins has spent every week on the Vikings' practice squad. He's a native of Yazoo City, Miss.

The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Hollins that will expire once he's permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He won't count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.