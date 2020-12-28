Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign WR Alexander Hollins

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 17

Dec 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
122820_hollins

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Alexander Hollins to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Additionally, the team has signed G Cordel Iwuagwu to its practice squad.

Hollins is 6-0, 166 pounds and in his first NFL season out of Eastern Illinois. Hollins entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019 and spent Weeks 2-12 on the club's practice squad, before playing in the final five games (one start) last season. He posted two receptions, both for first downs, and 46 receiving yards on the year. This season, Hollins has spent every week on the Vikings' practice squad. He's a native of Yazoo City, Miss.

The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Hollins that will expire once he's permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He won't count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.

Iwuagwu (6-3, 313) is an undrafted rookie, originally signed by the Houston Texans. He spent time on the Texans' practice squad following roster cuts, but was released in September. The TCU grad was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

Related Content

news

Browns designate S Ronnie Harrison for return, sign G Michael Dunn to active roster

news

Browns place OL Chris Hubbard on IR

Veteran o-lineman suffered a knee injury Sunday vs. Giants
news

Browns elevate G Michael Dunn to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns elevate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley from practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Monday Night Football
news

Browns activate G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland makes roster moves before Monday Night Football vs. Ravens
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland activates DE Porter Gustin from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns claim WR Marvin Hall

Fourth-year pass-catcher has 17 receptions for 290 yards and 2 TDs this season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game against the Titans
news

Browns sign DE Jamal Davis to practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Wednesday practice
news

Browns activate DE Myles Garrett, place S Ronnie Harrison on IR

Pro Bowl pass rusher rejoins active roster
news

Browns activate FB Andy Janovich, claim S Tedric Thompson

Cleveland makes roster moves as it heads into Week 13

Advertising