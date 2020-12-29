Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on its division rival in the must-win regular season finale

Dec 29, 2020 at 02:59 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
WR Jarvis Landry* Donovan Peoples-Jones* Alexander Hollins
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
LG Joel Bitonio Michael Dunn
C JC Tretter
RG Wyatt Teller Nick Harris
RT Jack Conklin Kendall Lamm
TE Austin Hooper Harrison Bryant David Njoku Stephen Carlson
WR Rashard Higgins* KhaDarel Hodge* Marvin Hall
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson
FB Andy Janovich

Defense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Adrian Clayborn
LDT Sheldon Richardson Jordan Elliott
RDT Larry Ogunjobi Vincent Taylor
RDE Olivier Vernon Porter Gustin Joe Jackson
WILL Jacob Phillips* Mack Wilson Elijah Lee
MIKE B.J. Goodson* Tae Davis
SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith
LCB Denzel Ward Kevin Johnson M.J. Stewart Jr.
RCB Terrance Mitchell Tavierre Thomas Robert Jackson
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr.^ Karl Joseph Tedric Thompson
FS Andrew Sendejo Sheldrick Redwine Jovante Moffatt

Special Teams

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Jamie Gillan
K Cody Parkey
H Jamie Gillan
KR D'Ernest Johnson Donovan Peoples-Jones*
PR Donovan Peoples-Jones* D'Ernest Johnson
LS Charley Hughlett

* - Reserve/COVID-19 list

^ - Designated to return

