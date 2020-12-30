Matchup to Watch: The Browns and the turnover battle

As you can see, there is no clearer indicator of the Browns success than how they do in the turnover battle. All five of the Browns losses in 2020 have come when they have lost the turnover battle. They have one win when losing the turnover battle, and that came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost 14 straight games and will pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Browns are 9-0 when they are neutral or win the turnover battle in 2020.