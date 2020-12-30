Matchup to Watch: The Browns and the turnover battle

Winning the turnover battle will vault Browns to the playoffs 

Dec 30, 2020 at 12:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

The Browns are 10-5 after a disappointing loss to the New York Jets in Week 16, but they still control their playoff destiny heading into a Week 17 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

While the loss to the Jets was disappointing, it followed a clear pattern for the Browns this year. When they lose the turnover battle, as they did in New York (minus-2), the Browns typically lose the game. When the Browns take care of the football and/or take it away from their opponents, and are either neutral or positive in the turnover battle, they win the game. 

This is not just typical NFL hyperbole, this is truly the story of your 2020 Cleveland Browns.

Week 1 at Baltimore: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE the game, 38-6.

Week 2 vs. Cincinnati: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 35-30. 

Week 3 vs. Washington: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+5) and WIN, 34-20. 

Week 4 at Dallas: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+3) and WIN, 49-38. 

Week 5 vs. Indianapolis: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 32-23.

Week 6 at Pittsburgh: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE the game, 38-7.

Week 7 at Cincinnati: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, but WIN the turnover battle (+1) and WIN, 37-34.

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and LOSE the game, 16-6.

Week 10 vs. Houston: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 10-7.

Week 11 vs. Philadelphia: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+2) and WIN, 22-17.

Week 12 at Jacksonville: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and WIN, 27-25

Week 13 at Tennessee: Browns WIN the turnover battle (-2) and WIN, 41-35.

Week 14 vs. Baltimore: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and LOSE, 47-42. 

Week 15 at New York Giants: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 20-6.

Week 16 at New York Jets: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE, 20-6.

Related Links

As you can see, there is no clearer indicator of the Browns success than how they do in the turnover battle. All five of the Browns losses in 2020 have come when they have lost the turnover battle. They have one win when losing the turnover battle, and that came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost 14 straight games and will pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Browns are 9-0 when they are neutral or win the turnover battle in 2020. 

In other words, the Browns are UNDEFEATED when they do not lose the turnover battle. To quote The Mandalorian, "this is the way."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 16

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Jets yesterday by the Browns photo team

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
1 / 42

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
2 / 42

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
3 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
4 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
5 / 42

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
6 / 42

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
7 / 42

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
8 / 42

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
9 / 42

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
10 / 42

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
11 / 42

Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
12 / 42

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
13 / 42

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
14 / 42

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
15 / 42

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
16 / 42

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
17 / 42

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
18 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
19 / 42

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
20 / 42

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
21 / 42

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
22 / 42

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
23 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
24 / 42

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
25 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
26 / 42

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
27 / 42

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
28 / 42

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
29 / 42

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
30 / 42

Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
31 / 42

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
32 / 42

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
33 / 42

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
34 / 42

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
35 / 42

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
36 / 42

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Malcolm Smith (56), Elijah Lee (52), Mack Wilson (51), and Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
37 / 42

Linebackers Malcolm Smith (56), Elijah Lee (52), Mack Wilson (51), and Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
38 / 42

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
39 / 42

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
40 / 42

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
41 / 42

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
42 / 42

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'It's win or go home': Browns readying for Steelers with playoff mentality

The Browns are approaching Week 17 as if the playoffs have already begun
news

Watch now: The Week 17 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller set to return to practice

Teller has become an integral piece of the 2020 success of the offensive line
news

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. activated as Browns make roster moves

Harrison has missed past 4 games with a shoulder injury

Advertising