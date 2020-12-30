Matchup to Watch: The Browns and the turnover battle

The Browns are 10-5 after a disappointing loss to the New York Jets in Week 16, but they still control their playoff destiny heading into a Week 17 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the loss to the Jets was disappointing, it followed a clear pattern for the Browns this year. When they lose the turnover battle, as they did in New York (minus-2), the Browns typically lose the game. When the Browns take care of the football and/or take it away from their opponents, and are either neutral or positive in the turnover battle, they win the game.
This is not just typical NFL hyperbole, this is truly the story of your 2020 Cleveland Browns.
Week 1 at Baltimore: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE the game, 38-6.
Week 2 vs. Cincinnati: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 35-30.
Week 3 vs. Washington: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+5) and WIN, 34-20.
Week 4 at Dallas: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+3) and WIN, 49-38.
Week 5 vs. Indianapolis: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 32-23.
Week 6 at Pittsburgh: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE the game, 38-7.
Week 7 at Cincinnati: Browns turn the ball over on the first possession, but WIN the turnover battle (+1) and WIN, 37-34.
Week 8 vs. Las Vegas: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and LOSE the game, 16-6.
Week 10 vs. Houston: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 10-7.
Week 11 vs. Philadelphia: Browns WIN the turnover battle (+2) and WIN, 22-17.
Week 12 at Jacksonville: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and WIN, 27-25
Week 13 at Tennessee: Browns WIN the turnover battle (-2) and WIN, 41-35.
Week 14 vs. Baltimore: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-1) and LOSE, 47-42.
Week 15 at New York Giants: Browns are NEUTRAL in the turnover battle and WIN, 20-6.
Week 16 at New York Jets: Browns LOSE the turnover battle (-2) and LOSE, 20-6.
As you can see, there is no clearer indicator of the Browns success than how they do in the turnover battle. All five of the Browns losses in 2020 have come when they have lost the turnover battle. They have one win when losing the turnover battle, and that came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost 14 straight games and will pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Browns are 9-0 when they are neutral or win the turnover battle in 2020.
In other words, the Browns are UNDEFEATED when they do not lose the turnover battle. To quote The Mandalorian, "this is the way."
