Browns D prepares for several tricky matchups vs. Texans

The Texans will certainly look for more deep ball opportunities this weekend, and the Browns must be up for the challenge.

"I see speed. I see big plays," coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "I just think there is big play potential with those guys because of just flat speed."

The Browns will likely have to stop a familiar face in the Texans' backfield, too. Running back Duke Johnson, who played with the Browns from 2015-18, will play his first game in Cleveland since joining the Texans in 2019 and could handle a large chunk of rushing duties if starting running back David Johnson, who suffered a concussion last Sunday, remains sidelined.

Johnson, the backup, made 16 carries for 41 yards last week after Johnson, the starter, exited the game. The Browns might have a reunion with their former running back, and their current running back expects Johnson to come in with a little extra motivation if he's given the majority of carries.

"We talk every now and then," running back Nick Chubb said. "I think he will definitely have something to prove."

The Week 10 preparations for the Browns defense won't feel any easier this week, but after a Week 9 bye and plenty of time to prepare, Woods feels as though his unit will be ready for all of the challenging players the Texans have on the other end of the ball.

Watson, Fuller, Cooks, Johnson — Woods needs his guys to be ready for all of them.