Stories of success, enrichment from the Browns' 'Stay in the Game!' Network

How can I help? Fans can help kids all throughout Ohio #StayInTheGame and keep learning this school-year by donating to the Cleveland Browns' Digital Device Drive so students have what they need to participate in their in-person or remote classes.

What are the approved list of items accepted? Cell phones, tablets, Old desktop computers (within last five years), laptops, LCD Monitors (all sizes), plasma screens, LED screens, keyboards, mice, printers, speakers, hard drives, memory cards, power cords and/or any computer accessories!

Where can I donate the items? On gamedays, drop-off locations will be located near the bag-check tents on the northeast and southwest corners of the stadium. During all other days of the month, fans can submit their items outside of the Browns Pro Shop. Select Cuyahoga County Public Library locations are also participating in the Browns' Digital Device Drive in November.

How long does the device drive run? Donations will be accepted all throughout the month of November 2020.

Can you tell me more about the Browns Pro Shop coupon? Those who contribute to the Browns' Digital Device Drive at FirstEnergy Stadium will receive a coupon for a 10 percent discount at the Browns Pro Shop.

Can I be certain all of my data will be wiped clean from donated equipment? All data will be wiped clean or destroyed from donated equipment of any kind, which includes computers, iPads, tablets and cell phones.

Do I have to do anything special if donating Apple product (iPad or iPhone)? Yes, in order for the equipment to be refurbished for a new user, donors of iPhones and iPads should remove their Apple ID from their device by backing up their data online and then executing a factory reset of the device. Apple devices that have not had a factory reset and are still associated with the donor's AppleID are not usable and will be wiped and scrapped using appropriate, zero-landfill recycling techniques.

Does PCs for People make sure that my donation is confidential and my identity can't be stolen? PCs for People protects the identity of its equipment donors by removing all identifying labels from equipment that is collected, including asset tags and logos. All data is completely destroyed as a part of our sanitization process.