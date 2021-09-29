Grant Delpit hosts free shopping spree rewarding kids for daily school attendance

Delpit has been eager to host community events in Cleveland after Browns players were unable to hold similar activities last year due to the pandemic. To create this one, he teamed up with The Goldie Legacy, a non-profit organization created in July 2018 committed to mobilizing individuals to serve their communities by creating programs to empower the youth.

Delpit previously worked with The Goldie Legacy back in the winter to assist in rebuilding a Houston mother's home following destruction from a rare winter storm. He plans to host more charitable activities in the future.

"He was very excited to come out and do this," said Elizabeth Lloyd, co-founder of the Goldie Legacy. "It was barely a conversation once we told him what the idea was. He was elated about it because he gets to connect with the community. This is his second year in the NFL, but this is really his first year of being able to get into the community."

Delpit hopes the kids who participated will see a broader message beyond just their free prizes for their school attendance.

They can be like him when they grow up, too, and it takes dedication and commitment to school excellence to get there.