Get 2 School

Presented by

Place your bids now for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with top players, coaches and more to benefit Cleveland Browns Foundation

Aug 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Auctions-Promo

Starting today, the Browns are auctioning a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the team's top players, coaches and executives with all money going toward the Cleveland Browns Foundation.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com/Auctions for the full details on the experiences and place your bids NOW.

Here's a rundown of what's being offered.

DINNER ON THE 50-YARD LINE

Enjoy a three course meal near the 50-yard line at FirstEnergy Stadium for you and nine (9) others.

DREAM WEDDING AT FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Never before offered is an opportunity to exchange vows on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of your loved ones.

MOVIE NIGHT AT FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Enjoy a movie night at FirstEnergy Stadium for you and nine (9) others.

CHALK TALK WITH COACH STEFANSKI

Ever wondered what goes into the next big play? Now is your chance to break down the x's and o's. Tune in with 6-8 friends and join Coach Stefanski for a private chalk talk via Zoom!

BRING COACH STEFANSKI TO WORK (VIRTUALLY!)

Add some motivation to your workday with an online visit from Coach Stefanski! Coach will tune into your virtual meeting to provide a motivational speech and Q&A session via Zoom. This will be a workday you won't want to miss!

BREAK DOWN THE DRAFT WITH EVP OF FOOTBALL OPERATIONS AND GM, ANDREW BERRY

Do you ever wonder what goes into building the Draft, or what takes place after the Draft? During this private virtual film session (via Zoom) with Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry, you will learn more! What a way to get excited for the season!

IN THE HUDDLE WITH BAKER MAYFIELD

Hearing from this guy will be a hit! Quarterback Baker Mayfield will virtually visit with your youth football team via Zoom.

OBJ’s JR. REPORTER

Write up questions and feel like a junior reporter with this package! Your child will conduct a virtual interview via Zoom with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Included in this package is a Browns drawstring bag and hat.

PERSONALIZED PACKAGE FROM ODELL BECKHAM JR.

This bundle is a guaranteed touchdown! You will receive a pair of OBJ's custom cleats, autographed by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., complete with a personalized video message.

GOLF WITH A BROWNS LEGEND

This package is a hole in one! Score one foursome to golf alongside Browns Legend, Kevin Mack. Included in this package is a $100 food and beverage certificate.

VIRTUAL PRO TIPS WITH JOE THOMAS

Have a virtual chat with 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas via Zoom! Between fishing, food, and his hobbies, what's on his mind? Perfect experience for any die-hard Browns fan, student, colleague!

Full details and conditions for experiences packages are included on the website, including that schedules and dates are subject to the team's discretion.

About the Cleveland Browns Foundation

Stay Focused, Keep Learning and Achieve your Dreams! Inspired by exciting progress made locally, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground at Harvard University, launched the "Stay In The Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network in 2019. This unique, statewide public-private partnership aims to help Ohio families, schools and community partners raise awareness about the importance of school attendance and student engagement. The "Stay In the Game!" Network is an adaptation of "Get 2 School, Stay In The Game" Network! The name change reflects the current environment where schools may not necessarily be able to host in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, the Network will continue to encourage students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day, aligned with its overall goal to help end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful.

Related Content

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp
news

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Fifth Third Bank provides $53,000 of academic materials, hygiene kits to help keep students healthy, educated and safe
news

Fifth Third Bank provides $53,000 of academic materials, hygiene kits to help keep students healthy, educated and safe

Official partner of Browns pivots donation to COVID-19 relief
Arby's Foundation and Browns team up to provide free meals, internet to students and families in NE Ohio
news

Arby's Foundation and Browns team up to provide free meals, internet to students and families in NE Ohio

Meal bags, free internet, masks and food vouchers have all been distributed to Cleveland families
Arby's Foundation $100,000 grant to offer 520 CMSD students one year of free internet through Cleveland Browns Foundation's 'Get 2 School, Stay in the Game' Network
news

Arby's Foundation $100,000 grant to offer 520 CMSD students one year of free internet through Cleveland Browns Foundation's 'Get 2 School, Stay in the Game' Network

Additional Arby's Foundation contribution to supply 500,000 free kids meals, 20,000 facemasks to food drives operated by Northeast Ohio school districts 
Browns launch 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to benefit COVID-19 community leaders
news

Browns launch 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to benefit COVID-19 community leaders

Browns commit net proceeds from jersey sales to initiative following Wednesday's uniform announcement
Odell Beckham Jr. rewards model students with bowling party
news

Odell Beckham Jr. rewards model students with bowling party

Superstar receiver shares love of sport with Canton City School District achievers

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising