Place your bids now for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with top players, coaches and more to benefit Cleveland Browns Foundation

Starting today, the Browns are auctioning a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the team's top players, coaches and executives with all money going toward the Cleveland Browns Foundation.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com/Auctions for the full details on the experiences and place your bids NOW.

Here's a rundown of what's being offered.

Enjoy a three course meal near the 50-yard line at FirstEnergy Stadium for you and nine (9) others.

Never before offered is an opportunity to exchange vows on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of your loved ones.

Enjoy a movie night at FirstEnergy Stadium for you and nine (9) others.

Ever wondered what goes into the next big play? Now is your chance to break down the x's and o's. Tune in with 6-8 friends and join Coach Stefanski for a private chalk talk via Zoom!

Add some motivation to your workday with an online visit from Coach Stefanski! Coach will tune into your virtual meeting to provide a motivational speech and Q&A session via Zoom. This will be a workday you won't want to miss!

Do you ever wonder what goes into building the Draft, or what takes place after the Draft? During this private virtual film session (via Zoom) with Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry, you will learn more! What a way to get excited for the season!

Hearing from this guy will be a hit! Quarterback Baker Mayfield will virtually visit with your youth football team via Zoom.

Write up questions and feel like a junior reporter with this package! Your child will conduct a virtual interview via Zoom with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Included in this package is a Browns drawstring bag and hat.

This bundle is a guaranteed touchdown! You will receive a pair of OBJ's custom cleats, autographed by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., complete with a personalized video message.

This package is a hole in one! Score one foursome to golf alongside Browns Legend, Kevin Mack. Included in this package is a $100 food and beverage certificate.

Have a virtual chat with 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas via Zoom! Between fishing, food, and his hobbies, what's on his mind? Perfect experience for any die-hard Browns fan, student, colleague!

Full details and conditions for experiences packages are included on the website, including that schedules and dates are subject to the team's discretion.

About the Cleveland Browns Foundation