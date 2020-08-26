Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive

Ohio Cat alongside The Cleveland Browns Foundation has teamed up to support Shoes and Clothes for Kids with its Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive.

Funds raised will support Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a local nonprofit, to assist their efforts in helping Cleveland students facing economic hardship navigate these challenging times by providing them with basic clothing, hygiene items and school supplies to start the school year off strong in a remote learning environment.

Fans can make monetary donations at clevelandbrowns.com/supplydrive. The Cleveland Browns Foundation will match up to $50,000 in donations made from Aug. 21 – Sept. 12, 2020. Additionally, Ohio Cat will provide school supplies for 5,000 students.

Please consider making a donation, if you can, to support clothing, hygiene kits and school supplies for students in Northeast Ohio.

Shoes and Clothes for Kids provided nearly 11,000 children with brand new clothing last year and 4,000+ teachers received classroom supplies, helping to increase school attendance and impact the educational experience for thousands more local students living in poverty. To learn more, visit sc4k.org.