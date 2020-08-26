Community

Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive

Aug 26, 2020 at 09:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-OhioCat-SchoolDrive

Ohio Cat alongside The Cleveland Browns Foundation has teamed up to support Shoes and Clothes for Kids with its Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive.

Funds raised will support Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a local nonprofit, to assist their efforts in helping Cleveland students facing economic hardship navigate these challenging times by providing them with basic clothing, hygiene items and school supplies to start the school year off strong in a remote learning environment.

Fans can make monetary donations at clevelandbrowns.com/supplydrive. The Cleveland Browns Foundation will match up to $50,000 in donations made from Aug. 21 – Sept. 12, 2020. Additionally, Ohio Cat will provide school supplies for 5,000 students.

Please consider making a donation, if you can, to support clothing, hygiene kits and school supplies for students in Northeast Ohio.

Shoes and Clothes for Kids provided nearly 11,000 children with brand new clothing last year and 4,000+ teachers received classroom supplies, helping to increase school attendance and impact the educational experience for thousands more local students living in poverty. To learn more, visit sc4k.org.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school and engaged every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network. To learn more, visit Get2School.org.

Related Content

Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes
news

Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes

Register today!
Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism
news

Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work that they do
Get Involved and #Give10!
news

Get Involved and #Give10!

There are many ways you can make a difference by volunteering! 
First and Ten Highlights - Celebrating 10 volunteers to honor 10th-year anniversary of Browns Adapted Football League
news

First and Ten Highlights - Celebrating 10 volunteers to honor 10th-year anniversary of Browns Adapted Football League

Remember to take the First and Ten pledge and use hashtag "#give10" or submit your story online when you volunteer
Nordonia High School received $25k worth of new Xenith helmets courtesy of the 2019-20 Cleveland Browns HELMETS program presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith on July 31, 2020.
news

Browns HELMETS program issues more than 350 Xenith helmets to Northeast Ohio youth and high school football programs

Nordonia High School surprised with new equipment during special event Friday
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience
news

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
How an email to Browns staff from Andrew Berry turned into something much bigger
news

How an email to Browns staff from Andrew Berry turned into something much bigger

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM invites fans to #BeTheSolution
Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19
news

Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announces additional, short-term guidelines to help sports teams continue their efforts to return to play
Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic
news

Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

Sharpen your skills and learn why it's important to #StayInTheGame
Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive
news

Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive

Community urged to give at 12 locations and help meet urgent need for blood
First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities
news

First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities

Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising