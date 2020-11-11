News & Notes: Every member of Browns' active roster participates in Wednesday's practice

Unfazed

Mayfield said he wasn't too concerned when he learned Sunday he'd be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He just continued to work and counted down the days until he was able to return to the facility.

"It kind of 'is what it is' circumstances," Mayfield said. "You deal with it and roll with the punches; I can't control it. So, if I was worried about controlling it then yeah, I would say it would have been stressful but like I said, it is what it is and luckily I was able to get back in the building and get back to work."

Had the Browns played Sunday, Mayfield would have been sidelined. Fortunately, the team was on a bye, and Mayfield didn't miss any time. His situation, though, heightens the awareness of doing everything possible to maintain a COVID-free environment.

"It is a full effort from everybody. Not only just players, but staff, families of staff, families of players," Mayfield said. "Everybody has a hand in the pot, and it is so true because of the close contacts. It is not just if you have COVID. It is if you have been around somebody, immediately you can be out for a few days. And where it hits in a week it can be critical to a game or not."

Memory Lane

Former Browns coach Romeo Crennel, who is serving as the Texans' interim coach, will be on the opposite sidelines Sunday. He was asked Wednesday to reflect on the 2007 season, when the Browns went 10-6 — the team's best record of the new era — but fell just short of making the playoffs.

Crennel lamented the Browns' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, a game that would have put Cleveland in position to win the division.