Cup of Joe: Browns can be better version of what they showed in 1st half by maintaining '1-0' focus

As a player, you always want to avoid the pitfalls of being a fan. It's counterproductive to ride that emotional roller coaster and have those highs and lows where you feel better than you should or worse than you should.

I get it, though, because I'm a fan now. It's what makes the sport so fun because it brings out all of these ranges of emotion when you're watching a game or a season and you're paying attention to all the little things that are outside of your control. As a fan, you don't control anything. You're just sitting there and enjoying it. And let me tell you: I enjoy it.

As a player, you can control the outcome of your game Sunday by your own performance, but you can't control what other teams do. And worrying about them is just filling up space in your brain with stuff that isn't going help you win.

That's why it will be so important for the Browns to keep the "1-0 every week" mindset that Kevin Stefanski has instilled so well since he became head coach. The noise about the playoffs is only going to get louder, especially if the Browns keep winning the way they have, but it won't do the players any good if they start thinking about January before they take care of business on the closest Sunday.

Understandably, it's a tricky balance.

There is always hope that you can make the playoffs if you focus on what you need to do, which is the preparation, the practice and the execution on game day. The thing you don't want to cross into is worrying about the performance, the wins, losses of other teams, and trying to figure out where you fit into the playoff race. You just need to know that you're in the playoff race and then stop your mind right there because as soon as you start looking at those playoff boards that CBS, NBC and FOX are going to put up every game and you try to figure out, "OK, who does this team play? How hard is their schedule?" Those are all things that you don't want to concern yourself with.

When I look back at our 2007 season, when we fell just short of making the playoffs, I think we did a pretty good job overall of keeping our focus where it needed to be. The Week 16 loss to Cincinnati, which prevented us from winning the division and forced us to rely on tiebreakers — which we lost — was brutal, but it wasn't a byproduct of poor focus. I think sometimes you just have clunkers. That is just the way the game is.